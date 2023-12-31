WARRIORS BEGIN NEW YEAR HOSTING MAGIC
The Warriors will attempt to begin the New Year strong when they host the Orlando Magic at Chase Center on Tuesday. The Warriors won eight consecutive home games before dropping their last two. They enter 2024 with an overall record of 15-17, ranking 11th in the Western Conference.
MAY THE FORCE BE WITH YOU
Tuesday game is Star Wars™ Night at Chase Center, meaning the first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive an Andrew Wiggins Jedi bobblehead.
Warriors vs. Magic
Jan. 2 | Tipoff: 7:00 p.m.
WATCH: local (NBCSBA), national (league pass)
LISTEN: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors Radio Network
LAST TIME OUT
Chris Paul set season-highs in points (24) and made 3-pointers (6) in the Warriors' 132-122 loss to the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center on Saturday. Luka Doncic led the way for the Dallas Mavericks with a game-high 39 points and 10 assists. » Full Game Recap
Golden State Warriors Highlights vs. Dallas Mavericks
MATCHUP AT A GLANCE
|GSW
|ORL
|15-17
|19-12
|11th in West
|4th in East
|PTS: 116.8 (9th)
|PTS: 113.0 (22nd)
|REB: 47.3 (1st)
|REB: 43.7 (18th)
|AST: 28.1 (6th)
|AST: 25.0 (26th)
UNIFORMS
GSW: Association Edition
ORL: Classic Edition
PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS
GSW: Stephen Curry, Chris Paul, Klay Thompson, Jonathan Kuminga and Trayce Jackson-Davis
ORL: Anthony Black, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Goga Bitadze
INJURY & ROSTER NOTES
GSW: Draymond Green (league suspension) is out. Team Notes
ORL: Markelle Fultz (left knee tendinitis), Jonathan Issac (right hamstring strain), Joe Ingles (left ankle sprain), Jett Howard (g-league on assignment) and Kevon Harris (g-league two-way) are out. Team Notes
WARRIORS DEBUT 11TH STARTING LINEUP OF SEASON
The Warriors have used 11 different starting lineup combinations, with the latest featuring Stephen Curry, Chris Paul, Klay Thompson, Jonathan Kuminga and Trayce Jackson-Davis, which they debuted against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday. Paul (24 points) and Jackson-Davis (17 points) both set season-highs in scoring, with Jackson-Davis' 17 points serving as his career-high.
“We’re looking for a boost defensively," Head Coach Steve Kerr said. "We were looking for better defense from the start and wanted to get Steph [Curry] more involved as well and felt like getting Chris [Paul] on the floor would maybe unlock Steph."
Tissot Game Day Follow | Chris Paul
TEAM LEADERS
|GSW
|ORL
|PTS: Curry (27.3)
|PTS: Banchero (21.5)
|REB: Looney (7.5)
|REB: Banchero (6.9)
|AST: Paul (7.4)
|AST: Banchero (4.6)
ORLANDO SCOUTING REPORT
The Orlando Magic have climbed the Eastern Conference standings, ranking fourth at 19-12. Reigning Rookie of the Year, Paolo Banchero leads the team in points per game (21.5), rebounds per game (6.9) and assists per game (4.6). Franz Wagner joins Banchero as the two Magic players averaging at least 20 points per game (21.0 PPG). Orlando has been one of the best defensive teams in the league this season, ranking tied for second in defensive rating (110.4). Guard Jalen Suggs, forward Jonathan Isaac and center Wendell Carter Jr. are significant contributors on that end of the floor.