WARRIORS BEGIN NEW YEAR HOSTING MAGIC

The Warriors will attempt to begin the New Year strong when they host the Orlando Magic at Chase Center on Tuesday. The Warriors won eight consecutive home games before dropping their last two. They enter 2024 with an overall record of 15-17, ranking 11th in the Western Conference.

MAY THE FORCE BE WITH YOU

Tuesday game is Star Wars™ Night at Chase Center, meaning the first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive an Andrew Wiggins Jedi bobblehead.

LAST TIME OUT

Chris Paul set season-highs in points (24) and made 3-pointers (6) in the Warriors' 132-122 loss to the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center on Saturday. Luka Doncic led the way for the Dallas Mavericks with a game-high 39 points and 10 assists. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE

GSW ORL 15-17 19-12 11th in West 4th in East PTS: 116.8 (9th) PTS: 113.0 (22nd) REB: 47.3 (1st) REB: 43.7 (18th) AST: 28.1 (6th) AST: 25.0 (26th)



UNIFORMS

GSW: Association Edition

ORL: Classic Edition

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Chris Paul, Klay Thompson, Jonathan Kuminga and Trayce Jackson-Davis

ORL: Anthony Black, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Goga Bitadze

INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Draymond Green (league suspension) is out. Team Notes

ORL: Markelle Fultz (left knee tendinitis), Jonathan Issac (right hamstring strain), Joe Ingles (left ankle sprain), Jett Howard (g-league on assignment) and Kevon Harris (g-league two-way) are out. Team Notes

WARRIORS DEBUT 11TH STARTING LINEUP OF SEASON

The Warriors have used 11 different starting lineup combinations, with the latest featuring Stephen Curry, Chris Paul, Klay Thompson, Jonathan Kuminga and Trayce Jackson-Davis, which they debuted against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday. Paul (24 points) and Jackson-Davis (17 points) both set season-highs in scoring, with Jackson-Davis' 17 points serving as his career-high.

“We’re looking for a boost defensively," Head Coach Steve Kerr said. "We were looking for better defense from the start and wanted to get Steph [Curry] more involved as well and felt like getting Chris [Paul] on the floor would maybe unlock Steph."

TEAM LEADERS

GSW ORL PTS: Curry (27.3) PTS: Banchero (21.5) REB: Looney (7.5) REB: Banchero (6.9) AST: Paul (7.4) AST: Banchero (4.6)