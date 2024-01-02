Dubs By the Numbers: Chris Paul Reaches Career Milestone

Chris Paul finished 2023 with his most productive game of the season and became the 37th player in NBA history to eclipse 22,000 career points. However, the Warriors have lost their last three games, including two straight at Chase Center, losing to the Miami Heat 114-102 on Thursday and the Dallas Mavericks 132-122 on Saturday. They have five more games left on their homestand, beginning on Tuesday against the Orlando Magic.

24

Chris Paul scored a season-high 24 points and hit a season-high six 3-pointers against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday. Paul shot 9-for-14 from the field and 6-for-9 from behind the arc. He also dished out six assists with zero turnovers while recording two steals and a block.

What a shot by Chris Paul

37

On Saturday, Chris Paul became the 37th player in NBA history to eclipse 22,000 career points. Paul is the second Warrior this season to reach the milestone, joining Stephen Curry.

Chris Paul Surpasses 22K Career Points

32

The Warriors had 32 assists on Saturday, marking their 11th game this season with at least 30 assists. The Dubs are 8-3 in such games. The Warriors rank sixth in assists per game (28.1), with Chris Paul averaging a team-high 7.4 dimes per contest.

Chris Paul sets up the nice finish

17

Rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis scored a career-high 17 points on Saturday. Jackson-Davis has scored in double figures in six of his last seven games. He also grabbed double-digit rebounds in three of those contests.

Plays of the Week | Stephen Curry's No-Look Alley-Oop to Trayce Jackson-Davis and Much More

11

The Warriors used their 11th starting lineup on Saturday, inserting Chris Paul and Trayce Jackson-Davis to join Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Jonathan Kuminga. Their most used lineup this season has featured Curry, Thompson, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney (133 minutes).

Golden State Warriors Highlights vs. Dallas Mavericks

13

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson were tied atop the Warriors’ score column with just 13 points in their loss to the Miami Heat on Thursday. Thursday's game marked the first time this season that the Dubs have failed to have a scorer reach 20 points.

One Hour of Stephen Curry Highlights From 2023

102

The Warriors scored 102 points on Thursday, tied for the second-fewest they’ve scored in a game this season, only trailing their 101-point outing against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Nov. 14. The Warriors rank ninth in the league in scoring, averaging 116.8 points per game.