Game Preview: Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers - 12/23/23

'TWAS THE HOME GAME BEFORE CHRISTMAS
The Warriors will conclude their three-game homestand by hosting the Portland Trail Blazers at Chase Center on Saturday. Saturday's game will be on the second night of a back-to-back for the Warriors, with both teams having played the Washington Wizards in their most recent game. The Dubs are 2-0 against the Trail Blazers this season, defeating them 110-106 at Chase Center on Dec. 6 and winning in Portland 118-114 on Dec. 17.
Warriors vs. Blazers
Saturday, Dec. 23 | Tipoff: 5:30 p.m.
WATCH: local (NBCSBA), national (league pass)
LISTEN: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors Radio Network
BUY TICKETS
LAST TIME OUT
Stephen Curry scored 30 points in three quarters and hit a season-high eight 3-pointers in the Warriors 129-118 victory over the Washington Wizards. The Dubs led by as many as 23 points and every active Warrior received minutes. Jordan Poole made his return to the Bay, leading the Wizards with 25 points. » Full Game Recap
Golden State Warriors Highlights vs. Washington Wizards
MATCHUP AT A GLANCE
|GSW
|POR
|14-14
|7-20
|11th in West
|14th in West
|PTS: 116.9 (11th)
|PTS: 108.0 (29th)
|REB: 47.7 (1st)
|REB: 41.4 (t-25th)
|AST: 27.9 (6th)
|AST: 22.3 (30th)
UNIFORMS
GSW: City Edition
POR: Statement Edition
PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS
GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Brandin Podziemksi, Jonathan Kuminga and Kevon Looney
POR: Malcolm Brogdon, Anfernee Simons, Toumani Gamara, Jerami Grant and Deandre Ayton
INJURY & ROSTER NOTES
GSW: Andrew Wiggins (general illness), Draymond Green (league suspension) and Gary Payton II (right calf strain) are out. Team Notes
POR: Shaedon Sharpe (right adductor soreness), Justin Minaya (g-league two-way) and Robert Williams III (right knee ligament tear) are out. Team Notes
KUMINGA IN A GROOVE
Jonathan Kuminga recorded his third 20-point game on Friday, scoring 22 points on 9-for-11 shooting. Kuminga had three rim-rocking dunks, including a put-back jam over Wizards forwrd Kyle Kuzma in the third quarter. He is averaging 14.1 points per game this month on 57.0 percent from the field and 45.5 percent from three. Kuminga has started in each game during the Warriors' recent four-game win streak and is amidst what Head Coach Steve Kerr referred to as the "best stretch of his career."
"I think this is the best stretch of basketball he's ever played," Kerr said following Friday's game.
A bigtime dunk by Jonathan Kuminga!
TEAM LEADERS
|GSW
|POR
|PTS: Curry (28.3)
|PTS: Grant (22.6)
|REB: Looney (7.8)
|REB: Ayton (11.0)
|AST: Paul (7.7)
|AST: Brogdon (5.3)
PORTLAND SCOUTING REPORT
The Trail Blazers have lost eight of their last 10 games, but recently snapped a seven-game losing streak against the Phoenix Suns on Dec. 19. Deandre Ayton recorded a double-double against his former team with 16 points and 15 rebounds. Jerami Grant returned to the Trail Blazers’ lineup last Saturday and scored a combined 57 points in a back-to-back (27 points vs. Mavericks on Dec. 16, 30 points vs. Warriors on Dec. 17). The Warriors have taken the first two head-to-head meetings against Portland.