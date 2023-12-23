Game Preview: Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers - 12/23/23

'TWAS THE HOME GAME BEFORE CHRISTMAS

The Warriors will conclude their three-game homestand by hosting the Portland Trail Blazers at Chase Center on Saturday. Saturday's game will be on the second night of a back-to-back for the Warriors, with both teams having played the Washington Wizards in their most recent game. The Dubs are 2-0 against the Trail Blazers this season, defeating them 110-106 at Chase Center on Dec. 6 and winning in Portland 118-114 on Dec. 17.

LAST TIME OUT

Stephen Curry scored 30 points in three quarters and hit a season-high eight 3-pointers in the Warriors 129-118 victory over the Washington Wizards. The Dubs led by as many as 23 points and every active Warrior received minutes. Jordan Poole made his return to the Bay, leading the Wizards with 25 points. » Full Game Recap

Golden State Warriors Highlights vs. Washington Wizards

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE

GSW POR 14-14 7-20 11th in West 14th in West PTS: 116.9 (11th) PTS: 108.0 (29th) REB: 47.7 (1st) REB: 41.4 (t-25th) AST: 27.9 (6th) AST: 22.3 (30th)



UNIFORMS

GSW: City Edition

POR: Statement Edition

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Brandin Podziemksi, Jonathan Kuminga and Kevon Looney

POR: Malcolm Brogdon, Anfernee Simons, Toumani Gamara, Jerami Grant and Deandre Ayton

INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Andrew Wiggins (general illness), Draymond Green (league suspension) and Gary Payton II (right calf strain) are out. Team Notes

POR: Shaedon Sharpe (right adductor soreness), Justin Minaya (g-league two-way) and Robert Williams III (right knee ligament tear) are out. Team Notes

KUMINGA IN A GROOVE

Jonathan Kuminga recorded his third 20-point game on Friday, scoring 22 points on 9-for-11 shooting. Kuminga had three rim-rocking dunks, including a put-back jam over Wizards forwrd Kyle Kuzma in the third quarter. He is averaging 14.1 points per game this month on 57.0 percent from the field and 45.5 percent from three. Kuminga has started in each game during the Warriors' recent four-game win streak and is amidst what Head Coach Steve Kerr referred to as the "best stretch of his career."

"I think this is the best stretch of basketball he's ever played," Kerr said following Friday's game.

A bigtime dunk by Jonathan Kuminga!

TEAM LEADERS



GSW POR PTS: Curry (28.3) PTS: Grant (22.6) REB: Looney (7.8) REB: Ayton (11.0) AST: Paul (7.7) AST: Brogdon (5.3)