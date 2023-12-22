Dubs on Christmas Day: Reliving Six Warriors Wins of Last Decade

The Warriors will play their 11th consecutive Christmas Day game on Monday against the Nuggets in Denver at 11:30 a.m. (ABC, ESPN). Over their last 10 Christmas Day games, the Warriors are 6-4, with two wins over the Cleveland Cavaliers and wins against the Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets, Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies.

Two-time MVP and reigning Finals MVP Nikola Jokic adds himself to a decorated list of superstars the Warriors have faced on the holiday in the last decade, including LeBron James, Chris Paul, Blake Griffin, Kyrie Irving, James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Anthony Davis, Devin Booker and Ja Morant.

Read below for more on the Dubs' recent Christmas Day history.

2013: Warriors 105 - Clippers 103

Current Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Chris Paul shared the court in the Warriors' 105-103 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers at Oracle Arena in 2013. Paul orchestrated a 'Lob City' era of Clippers basketball where the floor general would connect with high-flying lob threats Blake Griffin and Deandre Jordan for explosive dunks. Paul scored a game-high 26 points and dished out 11 assists, tied with Stephen Curry for the most in the contest. Klay Thompson and David Lee — who was an All-Star with the Warriors the previous season — led the Dubs with 23 points each. Harrison Barnes' game-winning free throws were the difference in the game as the Warriors held the Clippers scoreless in the final minute. Thompson blocked Paul's shot in the final seconds and sixth man Jamal Crawford missed the potential go-ahead 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Later that season, the Warriors and Clippers would meet in the first round of the 2014 NBA Playoffs, with the Clippers winning in seven games.

2015: Warriors 89 - Cavaliers 83

Following the Warriors defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers 4-2 in the 2015 NBA Finals, the first championship of the Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green era, the Warriors and Cavaliers met again on Christmas Day at Oracle Arena. The Warriors won a defensive battle 89-83, holding Cleveland to 31.6 percent shooting and limiting then Cavaliers superstar LeBron James to 25 points on 26 shots. Green was stellar with 22 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists and two blocks. Curry had an all-around floor game with 19 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and a game-high in plus-minus (+15).

The Warriors ended up making NBA history that season by winning 73 games and had a finals rematch with the Cleveland Cavaliers, which Cleveland won in seven games.

Dubs Hold Off Cavaliers on Christmas Day in NBA Finals Rematch

2017: Warriors 99 - Cavaliers 92

The reigning champion Warriors hosted the Cleveland Cavaliers on Christmas Day for the third of four consecutive head-to-head meetings between the two franchises. The Warriors completed a 16-1 playoff run by defeating the Cavaliers 4-1 in the NBA Finals. The Dubs were without Stephen Curry due to injury for the Christmas Day matchup but were led by reigning Finals MVP Kevin Durant, who scored 25 points and recorded five blocks. Draymond Green tallied a triple-double with 12 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists.

The Warriors would go on to beat the Cavaliers again in the NBA Finals for back-to-back championships and their third in four seasons.

Warriors Mini-Movie: Dubs Win on Christmas Day

2019: Warriors 116 - Rockets 104

The Warriors were again without Stephen Curry (injured) on Christmas Day, but this time, they were also without Klay Thompson (injury) and Kevin Durant (left via free agency). They also played in a new building, hosting their first Christmas Day game at Chase Center. The short-handed Dubs gutted out a 116-104 win against a star-studded Rockets team led by two former MVPs, James Harden and Russell Westbrook. Draymond Green (20 points, 11 rebounds) and Damion Lee 22 points, 15 rebounds) recorded double-doubles to lead the way for the Warriors.

2021: Warriors 116 - Suns 107

In another Christmas matchup against Chris Paul, the Warriors defeated the reigning Western Conference champion Suns 116-107 in Phoenix. Stephen Curry scored a game-high 33 points as the Warriors were plus-24 in his 47 minutes. Paul paced the Suns with 21 points and eight assists.

The Dubs concluded this season with their fourth championship in eight years.

Verizon Game Rewind: Dubs Earn Christmas Day Victory Over Suns

2022: Warriors 123 - Grizzlies 109

Three of the Warriors' six Christmas Day wins in the last decade have come despite the absence of two-time MVP Stephen Curry, including their 123-109 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. The Warriors and Grizzlies had met in the Western Conference Semifinals earlier in the year, with the Warriors winning in six games en route to the 2022 championship. On Christmas, they led by as many as 20 points, with Jordan Poole stepping up as the team's top scorer (32 points). Klay Thompson added 24 points, while Draymond Green recorded a double-double with 13 points and 13 assists.

Highlights: Jordan Poole Goes Off For 32 Points on Christmas - 12/25/22