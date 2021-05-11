Golden State vs. New Orleans Game Time Change
May 14 Game Will Tip Off at 6:30 p.m.
The tip-off time for Golden State’s game vs. New Orleans on Friday, May 14, has been changed to 6:30 p.m. (PDT), the league announced today. The game was originally scheduled for 7 p.m. The contest will air locally on NBC Sports Bay Area as well as nationally on ESPN and can be heard on the team’s flagship radio station, 95.7 The Game.
Sign up and be the first to know when tickets become available and receive presale access.
NEXT UP: