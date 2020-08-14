Warriors TV Play-by-Play Announcer Bob Fitzgerald Chosen to Call First Round Playoff Games for TNT

Warriors play-by-play announcer Bob Fitzgerald has been chosen to call games for Turner Sports throughout the First Round of the NBA Playoffs, beginning with Tuesday’s game between the Miami Heat and Indiana Pacers at 1 p.m. (PST) on TNT. Fitzgerald will serve as the play-by-play analyst alongside former NBA player Jim Jackson, who spent part of the 1997-98 season with the Warriors.

Fitzgerald recently completed his 23rd season as television play-by-play announcer for the Warriors on NBC Sports Bay Area. He has nearly 20 years of experience broadcasting Olympic sports, as his additional credits include NBC’s 2012 London Summer Olympics (Men’s and Women’s Basketball), 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics (Water Polo), 2004 Athens Summer Olympics (Team USA Men’s and Women’s Basketball) and the 1996 Atlanta Summer Olympics (Swimming).