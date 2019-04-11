Warriors to Play Los Angeles Clippers in First Round of 2019 NBA Playoffs, Presented by Kaiser Permanente
The Warriors will take on the L.A. Clippers in the first round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs. The Dubs will host Games 1 and 2 of the series at Oracle Arena before the arena moves to Southern California for Games 3 and 4. The full series schedule will be announced later on tonight.
Become eligible to win free tickets for every game! Plus, receive ticket offers, gameday information and more!
NEXT UP: