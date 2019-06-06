Warriors Announce Ticket On-Sale Information for Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals

The back-to-back NBA Champion Golden State Warriors today announced that tickets for Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals will go on sale on Thursday, June 6 with exclusive presale events before becoming available to the general public at 4:00 p.m. The Toronto Raptors hold a 2-1 series lead in the 2019 NBA Finals, and the Warriors will host Game 4 on Friday, June 7 at 6:00 p.m. at Oracle Arena, and the if-necessary Game 6 on Thursday, June 13 at 6:00 p.m. The Warriors captured the 2018 NBA Championship, marking the team’s sixth NBA title (2018, 2017, 2015, 1975, 1956, 1947), and have an active streak of five consecutive appearances in the NBA Finals. Golden State is the sixth franchise in the four-major North American sports to make five-or-more consecutive championship appearances, joining the Montreal Canadiens (NHL), Boston Celtics (NBA), Cleveland Browns (NFL), New York Yankees (MLB) and New York Islanders (NHL).

The first presale event begins on Thursday, June 6, at 9:00 a.m., exclusively for the team’s season ticket holders. Beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 6, two additional presale events will begin for members of the Warriors’ Season Ticket Priority Wait List and for Santa Cruz Warriors season ticket holders.

On Thursday, June 6, at 10:30 a.m., Warriors Insiders members will receive information to participate in a presale event, before tickets go on-sale to the general public at 4:00 p.m. Fans will be able to purchase single game tickets for Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena, exclusively online at warriors.com.

Fans interested in securing playoff tickets by joining the Season Ticket Holder Priority Wait List, which currently has over 43,000 members, can still do so by calling 888-GSW-HOOP. Fans interested in taking part in the exclusive presales for Warriors Insiders, can do so by signing up for Insider Email Alerts.

In the event that a Warriors playoff game is sold out, tickets may still be purchased through theWarriors official resale marketplace, where season ticket holders and other fans resell tickets that are 100% guaranteed by the Warriors organization. The Warriors ticket marketplace offers a safe and convenient way for fans to access all levels of tickets throughout the regular season and playoffs.