Warriors Recall Jacob Evans III From Santa Cruz

The back-to-back NBA Champion Golden State Warriors have recalled guard Jacob Evans III from the team’s G League affiliate in Santa Cruz, the team announced today. Additionally, two-way forward Marcus Derrickson will join the team.

Evans III has appeared in two games (one start) with Santa Cruz, averaging 6.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.00 steals in 19.0 minutes per game. The 28th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft has appeared in seven games with Golden State this season and is averaging 0.6 points and 1.0 assists in 6.3 minutes per game.

Derrickson has played in three games (three starts) with Santa Cruz, averaging 17.0 points on 54.1 percent shooting from the field (20-of-37 FG), 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 30.4 minutes per game.

