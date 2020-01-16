Jacob Evans Injury Update

Jacob Evans Injury Update

Posted: Jan 16, 2020

Warriors guard Jacob Evans III, who exited Tuesday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks with 4:38 remaining in the second quarter after being elbowed in the face, suffered a concussion and a broken nose as the result of the contact. Per NBA rules, he will enter the league’s concussion protocol and, upon his return, will wear a protective mask until his nose has healed.

