Warriors Assign Jacob Evans III To Santa Cruz

The back-to-back NBA Champion Golden State Warriors have assigned guard Jacob Evans III to the team’s G League affiliate in Santa Cruz, the team announced today.

Evans III, who was selected with the 28th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, has appeared in seven games with Golden State this season and is averaging 0.6 points and 1.0 assists in 6.3 minutes per game.

The guard spent three seasons at the University of Cincinnati, averaging 11.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.14 steals in 29.1 minutes over 105 career games. He earned 2017-18 American Athletic Conference First Team honors in his junior season, helping the Bearcats match a school record with 31 wins while leading the club in points (13.0) and assists (3.1).

