Warriors Select Jordan Poole and Eric Paschall in 2019 NBA Draft

The Golden State Warriors selected the University of Michigan’s Jordan Poole with the 28th overall pick in the first round and Villanova University’s Eric Paschall (PASS-cull) with the 41st overall pick in the second round of the 2019 NBA Draft.

Poole, 20, averaged 9.3 points on 43.4% from the field (236-of-544 FG) and 37.0% from beyond the arc (115-of-311 3FG), 2.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 22.4 minutes over 76 career games in two seasons at Michigan. During his sophomore season, the 6’5” guard was named a 2018-19 All-Big Ten Honorable Mention selection, averaging 12.8 points per game and a team-high 75 three-pointers (75-of-203 3FG, 36.9%). The Wolverines won 30-or-more games in back-to-back seasons, amassing an overall record of 63-15 (.808) over his two seasons at Michigan.

Paschall, 22, spent three seasons at Villanova, averaging 11.4 points on 48.7% shooting from the floor (439-of-901 FG), 5.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 29.2 minutes in 110 career games. The 6’9” forward was a 2018-19 All-Big East First Team selection and a member of the 2019 Big East All-Tournament Team. He began his collegiate career at Fordham where he was named 2014-15 Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Year during his freshman season.

The Warriors selected Yale University’s Miye Oni with the 58th overall pick in the second round before completing a trade with Utah to send Oni’s draft rights to the Jazz in exchange for cash considerations.

The league’s annual selection process took place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., with the Warriors’ basketball operations staff working from the team’s draft headquarters at the Rakuten Performance Center in downtown Oakland.

