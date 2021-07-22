Warriors Draft Watch Party, Presented By Oracle, to be Held at Thrive City on July 29

The Golden State Warriors will host a Draft Watch Party, presented by Oracle, on Thursday, July 29, beginning at 4:30 p.m. at Thrive City, the plaza surrounding Chase Center. During the Watch Party, which is free and open to the public, the 2021 NBA Draft will air on Thrive City’s 3,108 square foot outdoor video board. Fans in attendance will hear live insights from Warriors Radio play-by-play announcer Tim Roye and former Warriors general manager Garry St. Jean and will enjoy performances from the Warriors Entertainment Teams as well as a variety of food and beverage options.

The Warriors secured the seventh overall selection (via trade with Minnesota) and the 14th overall pick (their own) in the 2021 NBA Draft, which will be held at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, as a result of last month’s NBA Draft Lottery. It marks the first time in franchise history that the team will have two Lottery picks since the NBA Draft Lottery began in 1985. Golden State owns two Top 14 selections for the first time since 2001 (the Lottery included just 13 picks), when the Warriors selected Jason Richardson (fifth overall) and Troy Murphy (14th).

On Friday, July 30, Golden State’s 2021 NBA Draft picks will take part in a chalk talk during the Thrive City Happy Hour, presented by Elysian Brewing, which is free and open to the public, beginning at 3:30 p.m. In addition to the chalk talk, attendees will enjoy live music from Body Music, lawn games, food trucks and happy hour drink specials.