Stephen Curry Undergoes Surgery on Broken Left Hand

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who suffered a broken left hand/second metacarpal with 8:31 remaining in the third quarter of Wednesday’s game against the Phoenix Suns, underwent successful surgery this morning at the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles. The surgery was performed by Dr. Steven Shin. A six-time NBA All-Star and two-time NBA Most Valuable Player, Curry is expected to make a full recovery and an update on his status will be provided in three (3) months.