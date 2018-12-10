Warriors Assign DeMarcus Cousins to Santa Cruz

The back-to-back NBA Champion Golden State Warriors have assigned center DeMarcus Cousins to the team’s G League affiliate in Santa Cruz, the team announced today.

Cousins, an eight-year NBA veteran, owns career averages of 21.5 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.43 steals and 1.22 blocks in 32.3 minutes over 535 games (513 starts) with the Pelicans (2017-18) and Sacramento Kings (2010-17). The center, who has not appeared in a game after suffering a left Achilles rupture on January 26, 2018 vs. Houston, signed with Golden State as a free agent on July 6.