(NBAE/Getty Images)
MRI Confirms Torn Left Quadriceps for DeMarcus Cousins
Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins, who exited last night’s Game 2 against the Los Angeles Clippers with 8:09 remaining in the first quarter, underwent an MRI exam earlier this morning in the Bay Area. The MRI confirmed that Cousins has suffered a torn left quadriceps muscle. The injury will sideline Cousins indefinitely and he will begin rehabilitation immediately. Updates on his progress will be provided as appropriate.
Become eligible to win free tickets for every game! Plus, receive ticket offers, gameday information and more!
NEXT UP: