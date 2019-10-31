Warriors Exercise Third-Year Contract Options on Jacob Evans III and Omari Spellman

The Golden State Warriors have exercised the third-year contract options on guard Jacob Evans III and forward Omari Spellman, which are for the 2020-21 season, the team announced today.

Evans III, 22, has appeared in three games this season, averaging 6.0 points, 1.7 rebounds and 14.3 minutes per game. In Golden State’s season opener vs. the Clippers on Oct. 24, Evans III tallied career highs of 14 points and four three-point field goals (4-of-6 3FG) in 22 minutes. Originally selected by the Warriors with the 28th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, Evans III owns career marks of 1.8 points, 0.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 33 games (one start) over two seasons with the Warriors.

Spellman, 22, has appeared in four games this season, posting averages of 7.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.00 steals and 1.00 blocks in 19.0 minutes per game. Originally selected by the Atlanta Hawks with the 30th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, Spellman owns career averages of 6.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 50 games (11 starts) over two seasons with the Hawks and Warriors.

Under the terms of the NBA’s current collective bargaining agreement, the first two years of a first round draft pick’s contract are guaranteed, while the third and fourth year of the contract are the team’s option. Teams have until October 31 to exercise these options.