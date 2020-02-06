Warriors Trade Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III to Philadelphia 76ers

The Golden State Warriors have traded guards Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for three second round draft picks, the team announced today. The draft choices acquired by Golden State include a 2020 second round pick via Dallas, a 2021 second round pick via Denver and a 2022 second-round pick via Toronto.

Burks, 28, has appeared in 48 games (18 starts) for the Warriors this season, averaging career highs of 16.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.04 steals in 29.0 minutes per game. A nine-year NBA veteran, Burks owns career averages of 10.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 21.9 minutes over 477 games (85 starts) with the Utah, Cleveland, Sacramento and Golden State.

Robinson III, 26, has appeared in 48 games (all starts) for Golden State this season, tallying career highs of 12. 9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 31.6 minutes per game. A six-year NBA veteran, Robinson III owns career marks of 5.9 points and 2.6 rebounds in 17.5 minutes over 267 games (99 starts) with Minnesota, Philadelphia, Indiana, Detroit and Golden State.

Golden State currently holds its own first round selection (top 20 protected) in the 2020 NBA Draft in addition to second round draft choices via Dallas and Utah.