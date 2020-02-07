Warriors Sign Ky Bowman, Marquese Chriss and Juan Toscano-Anderson to Contracts

The Golden State Warriors have signed Ky Bowman, Marquese Chriss and Juan Toscano-Anderson to contracts, the team announced today.

Bowman, 22, has appeared in 37 games (10 starts) for the Warriors this season, averaging 7.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 22.4 minutes per game. The rookie guard has appeared in 12 games (all starts) with Golden State’s G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, tallying averages of 14.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.25 steals in 31.7 minutes.

Chriss, 22, has appeared in 47 games (nine starts) for the Warriors this season, posting averages of 7.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 18.6 minutes per game. A four-year NBA veteran, Chriss owns career averages of 7.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 19.0 minutes per contest over 244 career games (135 starts) with Phoenix, Houston, Cleveland and Golden State. Originally selected by Sacramento with the eighth overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, Chriss was named to the 2016-17 NBA All-Rookie Team as a member of the Phoenix Suns.

Bowman and Chriss, whose Two-Way contracts were converted to standard NBA contracts, join Damion Lee (2019-20) and Quinn Cook (2017-18) as players to have their Two-Way contracts converted by the Warriors.

Toscano-Anderson, 26, has appeared in 31 games (12 starts) with the Santa Cruz Warriors this season, posting averages of 12.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.39 steals in 29.0 minutes per game. The Oakland native spent the 2019 preseason with the Warriors and previously played for Santa Cruz during the 2018-19 campaign. Toscano-Anderson will wear #95 for Golden State, the highest number ever assigned by the club (previously #77, Vladimir Radmanović).