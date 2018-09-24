Warriors Announce Promotions and Additions to Basketball Operations Staff

The back-to-back NBA Champion Golden State Warriors have announced promotions and additions within the team’s basketball operations department, including a pair of promotions on the coaching staff, elevating Bruce Fraser to Assistant Coach and Chris DeMarco to Assistant Coach / Director of Player Development.

Additional promotions include: Nick U’Ren as Director of Basketball Operations, Jonnie West as Director of Basketball Operations, James Laughlin as Director of Video Operations, Khalid Robinson as Special Assistant to the Head Coach, David Fatoki as Assistant Manager of Basketball Operations, Chloe Walkup as Assistant Manager of Basketball Operations, and Jacob Rubin as Basketball Operations Assistant. The Warriors have also hired Mike Dunleavy Jr. as Pro Scout and Nick Kerr as Assistant Video Coordinator.

Along with the previously announced hiring of Rick Celebrini as Director of Sports Medicine and Performance, additions to the training staff include: Carl Bergstrom as Performance Coach, Gerry Ramogida as Performance Therapist and Brett Ballesteros as Assistant Athletic Trainer & Assistant Performance Coach. Additionally, Kyle Barbour has been promoted to Assistant Performance Coach while Drew Yoder (Head Athletic Trainer) and Roger Sancho (Assistant Athletic Trainer) return to the training staff.

Dunleavy Jr. enjoyed a 15-year NBA career that included four-plus seasons with the Warriors (2002-07), posting career averages of 11.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 27.7 minutes over 986 career regular season games. Originally selected by Golden State with the third overall pick in the 2002 NBA Draft, Dunleavy also spent time with the Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks. He was named a Second Team All-American as a junior at Duke University in 2001-02 after helping the Blue Devils to an NCAA Championship in 2000-01.

Kerr joins the Warriors after spending last season as Quality Assurance Assistant for the San Antonio Spurs. Previously, Kerr served as a graduate assistant at the University of California, Berkeley, where he played his final collegiate season after three years at the University of San Diego.

Bergstrom enters his first season with the Warriors after spending five seasons as the Assistant Performance Coach for Major League Soccer’s Vancouver Whitecaps. Bergstrom has held multiple performance roles in sports, from the NHL’s Vancouver Canucks to the Canadian Women’s Olympic Soccer Team. He has also worked with many individual professional and Olympic athletes in full-time and consulting capacities. Bergstrom earned his bachelor’s degree in human kinetics, kinesiology and exercise science as well as his Masters of Kinesiology from The University of British Columbia.

Ramogida joins the Warriors after serving as Director of Chiropractic for Fortius Sport & Health, an athletic development center located in British Columbia, and as a consultant for the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks and NHL’s Vancouver Canucks. He has been a member of the Canadian medical staff at the World Track and Field Championships (2001, 2003, 2005, 2007) and Olympic Summer Games (2004, 2008) and worked for the United Kingdom Athletics team during the 2012 Olympics in London. Ramogida earned his Bachelors of Science from the University of British Columbia and his Doctor of Chiropractic from Western States Chiropractic College in Portland, Ore.

Ballesteros joins the Warriors for a second stint after previously serving as Assistant Athletic Trainer during Golden State’s 2014-15 championship season. Following his season with the Warriors, he served as an athletic training intern with Stanford University’s football and track and field programs. Ballesteros earned his bachelor’s degree in athletic training from Loyola Marymount University and is currently working on his Doctor of Physical Therapy from the University of Southern California.