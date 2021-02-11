Stephen Curry Leads All Guards in Second Returns of NBA All-Star Voting

One of three players with more than 4 million votes in NBA All-Star voting, Stephen Curry tallied 4,033,050 fan votes per the NBA’s latest voting returns announcement on Thursday. Curry trails only overall vote leader LeBron James (4,369,533) and Eastern Conference vote leader Kevin Durant (4,234,433). Washington’s Bradley Beal ranks first among Eastern Conference guards with 2,528,719 votes.

Warriors wing Andrew Wiggins remains seventh in the returns among Western Conference frontcourt players with 552,661 votes, while Klay Thompson has moved from 10th to 8th most votes among Western Conference guards with 225,169 fan votes.

Please see below for the top 10 vote getters for each position group in both conferences. The next fan voting update will be shared on Thursday, Feb. 11, and fan voting ends on Feb. 16 at 9 p.m.