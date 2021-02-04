Stephen Curry Leads All Guards in First Returns of NBA All-Star Voting

One of three players with more than 2 million votes in the first week of NBA All-Star voting, Stephen Curry tallied 2,113,178 fan votes per the NBA’s early voting returns announcement on Thursday. Curry trails only overall vote leader Kevin Durant (2,302,705) and Western Conference vote leader LeBron James (2,288,676). Washington’s Bradley Beal ranks first among Eastern Conference guards with 1,273,487 votes.

Warriors wing Andrew Wiggins ranked seventh in these returns among Western Conference frontcourt players with 264,781 votes, while Klay Thompson has the 10th most votes among Western Conference guards with 99,094 fan votes.

Please see below for the top 10 vote getters for each position group in both conferences. The next fan voting update will be shared on Thursday, Feb. 11, and fan voting ends on Feb. 16 at 9 p.m.