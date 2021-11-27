Warriors' Instagram Account Reaches 20 Million Followers

The Golden State Warriors’ Instagram account (@Warriors) has reached 20 million followers, becoming the first North American sports team to reach the 20-million mark on the platform. Since the start of the 2021-22 NBA season, the team’s Instagram account has accrued the seventh-most interactions of any global account, and in the month of October received the most engagements across all NBA teams with 108 million likes, comments and video views (up 25% year-over-year).

Highlights of the @Warriors Instagram account include:

Since the inception of the account in 2012, the @Warriors handle has received over 1.39 billion interactions (likes and comments) on its posts.



Of the team’s 20 million followers, 89% are international, with India (1.3 million) and Brazil (769,000) accounting for the most followers outside of the United States.



The @Warriors account has the 11th most followers of any sports franchise in the world, and the most outside of teams based in Europe.



The accounts’ most viewed video, which has over 3.7 million views, features a video montage of Stephen Curry’s dunk highlights from throughout his career.

A highlight featuring Stephen Curry hitting a three-pointer during the 2020 NBA season has accrued the most engagements of any in-game highlight with over 720,000 combined likes and comments, and is the accounts’ sixth-most interacted post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Golden State Warriors (@warriors)



The Warriors now have over 54 million cumulative followers across all @Warriors social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Weibo and YouTube, which ranks second among all NBA teams. The franchises Chase Center accounts saw 84% growth year-over-year last season, and ranked number one in NBA arenas for impressions (93 million) and engagements (five million) during that year.