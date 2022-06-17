2022 Warriors Championship Parade, presented by Rakuten, to be Held in San Francisco on Monday, June 20

The 2022 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors and the City of San Francisco will host a Championship Parade, presented by Rakuten, to honor the 2022 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors on Monday, June 20, beginning at 11:20 a.m. The parade will begin on Market Street at Main Street and will end at Market and 6th Street. The parade, which will be 1.04 miles in length, will conclude at approximately 2 p.m.

The Warriors and the City of San Francisco will host a free-flowing and engaging celebratory event for fans, with the opportunity to share in the up-close excitement of the 2022 NBA Championship with the Warriors, their players, coaches, legends and staff. Below, please find details on the parade presentation and media information.

NBC Sports Bay Area will begin their TV coverage of the Warriors Championship Parade, presented by Rakuten, from the studio at 9:30 a.m., hosted by Bonta Hill, Chris Mullin, Monte Poole and Raj Mathai. NBC Sports Bay Area’s programming from the parade route will begin with a pre-parade show at 10:20 a.m., hosted by Bob Fitzgerald, Warriors play-by-play announcer, and Tim Roye, the Warriors play-by-play voice on Warriors Radio, followed by live parade route coverage beginning at 11:20 a.m. NBC Sports Bay Area’s coverage will be available online and streamed on NBCSportsBayArea.com and on the NBC Sports app. On the radio side, 95.7 The Game and the Warriors Radio Network will begin coverage at 6a.m. with Bonta Hill and Joe Shasky, followed by Mark Willard and Dan Dibley from the parade route at 9 a.m.