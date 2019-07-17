Warriors to Expand In-Game Entertainment Program for 2019-20 Season

The Golden State Warriors are expanding their in-game entertainment program for the 2019-20 season with a variety of enhancements that include a band, a rebranded hype team, and a special fan section. Applications for all aspects of the entertainment program are now open online.

New for the 2019-20 season, the Warriors are seeking talented musicians of all styles to perform as part of the band at every home game. This new, high energy ensemble will aim to represent the wide range of cultures found in the Bay Area through a diverse group of talent. Auditions are open to both acoustic and electronic instruments as well as singers and rappers with individuals and small ensembles encouraged to apply. For more information, visit bdentertainment.com/warriors/auditions.

The Warriors are also looking for athletic and passionate performers with specialized talents to join the team’s rebranded hype team, formerly known as the Hoop Troop. For more information, visit warriors.com/hypeteam.

Following a staple in international soccer circles, the Warriors are looking for passionate and energetic fans to join their special fan section for the 2019-20 season. As a member of the exclusive section, fans will be invited to attend a select number of games during the upcoming season at a discounted rate while leading chants and cheers throughout the game. For more information, visit warriors.com/fansection.

In addition to the above, in-game entertainment throughout the 2019-20 season will include crossover performances featuring all teams in the Warriors Dance Program, including the Warriors Dance Team, Golden State Breakers, Hardwood Classics and Jr. Jam Squad.