Podcast: Warriors Set for Game 5 vs. L.A.
The Warriors are up 3-1 in the series and preparing to host the Los Angeles Clippers for Game 5 back in the Bay Area. Tim Roye joins the podcast to analyze the Dubs' recent play and what they can expect from the Clippers on Wednesday night as they face elimination. Plus, listen to exclusive interviews with Draymond Green and Kevon Looney.
