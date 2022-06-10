Warriors Weekly: Postseason Play In Boston

The 2022 NBA Finals have shifted to Boston as the Warriors face off against the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the best-of-seven series on Friday. As we ramp up for the remainder of the series, let’s recap the biggest Dubs news of the week and take a peek of what’s to come in the latest Warriors Weekly.

2022 NBA FINALS CONTINUE

The Warriors enter Friday’s Game 4 trailing the series 2-1. The Dubs have yet to lose consecutive games this postseason, and with a win on Friday, they would regain home court advantage in the series. Following Friday’s game in Boston, the NBA Finals fun will return to Warriors Ground for Game 5 on Monday, June 13. » Game 4 Preview | Game 5 Tickets

WARRIORS FINALS WATCH PARTIES AT CHASE CENTER

While the Warriors are on the road for Game 4, Dub Nation is invited to the Warriors Watch Party, presented by Chase. Fans can cheer on the Dubs alongside thousands of other fans while watching the game on the in-arena scoreboard at Chase Center. Tickets are required and cost $25 with proceeds benefitting the Warriors Community Foundation. In addition, your Watch Party ticket grants you free rides on MUNI on your event day. » Buy Tickets | Event Info

GARY PAYTON II ON NBA TODAY

Warriors guard Gary Payton II joined ESPN’s Malika Andrews on NBA Today to discuss his dedication to remaining around the Warriors’ team, sharing that he considered a role within the Warriors organization as a video coordinator if he was unable to earn a roster spot. The 2021 G League Defensive Player of the Year explained his goal to, “Stay around this team, be around this team and see if I could help.” Payton’s persistence paid off, re-signing with the Warriors on Oct. 19 ahead of the 2021-22 season.

WARRIORS ADVOCATE FOR GUN VIOLENCE AWARENESS

The Warriors shared an important message to "End Gun Violence" ahead of Game 2 at Chase Center, sporting orange shirts as part of a nationwide effort to raise awareness regarding gun reform. “We feel very strongly as a league that it's time for people to take notice and to take part in what should be a nationwide effort to limit the gun violence that's out there," Head Coach Steve Kerr shared. In the wake of multiple tragedies, the Warriors have teamed up with a number of advocacy organizations focused on gun reform and legislation including Brady: United Against Gun Violence, Giffords Courage, Live Free, Everytown for Gun Safety and March for Our Lives. During his pregame presser, Kerr emphasized the importance of voting for elected leaders who support legislation around gun reform, stating, “There are things we can do that would not violate people's Second Amendment rights, but would save lives…If you feel strongly about saving lives and possibly even someone in your own family, get out and vote.”

BEST OF JORDAN POOLE BUZZER BEATERS

Jordan Poole closed out the third quarter of Game 2 at Chase Center with a big splash, sinking a 39-foot 3-pointer to beat the buzzer in the closing minutes of the period to take a 23-point Warriors’ lead entering the final frame. But beating the buzzer is nothing new for the third-year guard, who has hit a number of before the light buckets during his time in the NBA. Relive the Poole party and take a look at the best buzzer beaters of his career.

CALIFORNIA CLASSIC TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW

Chase Center is hosting the 4th Annual California Classic, a two-day, four-game basketball celebration featuring 2022 NBA Draft picks, second-year pros and more players competing to land their spot on an NBA roster for the 2022-23 season. The family-friendly summer basketball event will feature two consecutive days of double-header games featuring the Warriors, Sacramento Kings, Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat. Single day passes include two games and are available now with lower level seats starting at $35. Two-day passes are also available. » Event & Ticket Information