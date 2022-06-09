Game 4 Preview: Warriors at Celtics - 6/10/22

Trailing two games to one, the Warriors have a chance to even the series back up on Friday night when they take on the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

BACK IN BOSTON

Trailing two games to one, the Warriors have a chance to even the series back up on Friday night when they take on the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. After a road loss in Game 3, the Warriors will have another chance to extend their NBA-record streak of 26 consecutive series’ with at least one road win. That streak dates back to 2013 and according to the Elias Sports Bureau, Draymond Green (26), Klay Thompson (26) and Stephen Curry (25) are the only players to win at least one road game in every playoff series they've played in (minimum 20).

WARRIORS FINALS WATCH PARTY AT CHASE CENTER

LAST TIME OUT

The Warriors trailed by as many as 18 points in the first half, but a strong third quarter had the deficit down to four points going into the final frame. The Dubs were outscored 23-11 in the fourth quarter, making just 5-of-15 field goals and 1-of-9 3-point attempts and turned the ball over eight times compared to the Celtics one. Stephen Curry scored a team-high 31 points in the 116-100 loss. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE Playoff Ranks GSW BOS PTS: 113.0 (1st) PTS: 107.2 (8th) REB: 43.6 (6th) REB: 42.9 (7th) AST: 27.6 (1st) AST: 24.8 (5th)

PREVIOUS GAME STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney

BOS: Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford and Robert Williams INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Stephen Curry (left foot soreness) is probable. Andre Iguodala (right knee inflammation) and Otto Porter Jr. (left foot soreness) are questionable. James Wiseman (right knee injury management) is out. Team Notes

BOS: Robert Williams III (left knee soreness) is questionable. Team Notes

KLAY FINDS HIS GROOVE

After scoring 26 points combined in Games 1 and 2, Klay Thompson recorded 25 points on Wednesday night in Game 3. The guard made five 3-pointers on Wednesday, his fifth time making five or more threes in an NBA Finals Game, the second most such games in NBA history.

But after the game, Thompson did not want to talk about his performance, but the team’s performance going into Game 4 on Friday.

“Didn't go well enough because we lost,” Thompson said postgame. “I much rather would have had the result of Game 2 and my performance, doesn’t matter how many shots you make, how efficient you are. Only thing that really matters is the outcome of the game. Although we let one slip away, we have a beautiful opportunity Friday to even out the series and do what we're supposed to do, and that was get one on the road.”

THIRD QUARTER SURGE

Once again, the most dominant quarter for the Warriors this series has been coming out of halftime. Through three games, the Warriors have outscored the Celtics by 43 points in the third quarter. On the offensive end, the Dubs have averaged 35.3 points in the third frame, while shooting 47.1 percent from the field and 54.1 percent from 3-point range. Defensively, the Warriors have held the Celtics to just 21 points per game in quarter, their lowest scoring total of any quarter.

TEAM PLAYOFF LEADERS GSW BOS PTS: Curry (26.8) PTS: Tatum (26.3) REB: Looney (7.7) REB: Horford (9.3) AST: Green (6.1) AST: Tatum (6.2)

BOSTON SCOUTING REPORT

Jaylen Brown (27), Jayson Tatum (26) and Marcus Smart (24) combined for 77 points in Wednesday night’s Game 3 win. Brown scored 17 of his points in the game’s opening quarter, making 6-of-9 field goals and making three triples to give the Celtics an 11-point lead going into the second frame. Celtics center Robert Williams III had his most impactful game of the series in Game 3, recording a team-high 10 rebounds, four blocks and three steals. Williams made 4-of-5 shots from the field and had a team-high plus-21 scoring differential. The Celtics recorded a playoff-high 15 offensive rebounds in Game 3, with Williams, Brown, Al Horford and Grant Williams all securing three offensive rebounds.