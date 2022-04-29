Warriors Weekly: Western Conference Semifinals Bound

The Warriors advanced to the Western Conference Semifinals after closing out their first-round playoff series with a Game 5 victory over the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center on Wednesday. Let’s recap the best of what went down for the Dubs this week and take a peek of what’s to come in the latest Warriors Weekly.

WARRIORS ADVANCE WESTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

The Warriors overcame an eight-point deficit in the fourth quarter on the way to a series-clinching 102-98 victory over the Nuggets on Wednesday. The Warriors won the series, 4-1, to advance to the Western Conference Semifinals, where they will face the winner of the Grizzlies-Timberwolves series. Single game tickets for the team’s Western Conference Semifinals will go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 29, at 2 p.m., but Warriors Insiders and Dub Club members can get presale access now.

STEPHEN CURRY LAUNCHES ‘CURRY CUP’ FOR JUNIOR GOLFERS

Stephen Curry has announced the launch of the ‘Curry Cup’, in collaboration with the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA), to expand equity, access and opportunities for underrepresented players in the game of golf. "Everybody knows I love the game of golf," Curry shared. "I couldn't be more excited to extend that love to the best young players across the country.” The two-time MVP stated the all-expenses paid tour will include player travel, lodging and meals, with the five-event tour teeing off in June before concluding with the tour championship at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.

JORDAN POOLE FINISHES FOURTH AMONG MOST IMPROVED PLAYER VOTING

Jordan Poole finished fourth among Most Improved Player voting in 2022, with the third-year guard averaging 18.5 points and four assists during the 2021-22 campaign. From March 16 through the Warriors' season finale on April 10, Poole averaged 26.0 points in 13 games, shooting 42.7 percent from the field in that span. During the Dubs’ first-round playoff series against Denver, Poole averaged 21.0 points, shooting 52.2 percent from the field and 45.3 percent from beyond the arc in five games.

AUTISM ACCEPTANCE MONTH: DRAYMOND GREEN

In recognition of Autism Acceptance Month, Draymond Green joined his Michigan State teammate, Anthony Ianni, to discuss Ianni’s journey with autism including the days leading up to his diagnosis and his book, ‘Centered: Autism, Basketball and One Athlete’s Dream.”

WARRIORS AND RAKUTEN SPORTS ENTER STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO DEVELOP KEY APAC MARKETS

The Warriors and Rakuten Sports have entered into a strategic partnership for business development and partner acquisition in Japan, Taiwan and Singapore for the promotion and sale of Warriors partnership packages in these three markets. As part of their aligned outlook to empower and connect people through sport, Rakuten and the Warriors will continue to support the sports industry through innovative partnerships that contribute to the further development of the world of sports. The Warriors are set to visit Japan this fall for the NBA Japan Games 2022, presented by Rakuten, to play two preseason games against the Washington Wizards at Saitama Super Arena.

WARRIORS SHOP: GOLD BLOODED

Gold Blooded, the Warriors campaign for the 2022 Playoffs, was developed in collaboration with Bay Area streetwear brand Adapt, utilizing the brand’s signature word mark. Throughout the course of the Dubs’ postseason, a limited edition Warriors x Adapt Gold Blooded collection will be available at Warriors Shop locations. “Gold Blooded captures the love and passion Dub Nation has for this team,” Warriors Chief Marketing Officer, Jen Millet shared. “Throughout the 2022 Playoffs, Gold Blooded will celebrate that bond through activations, merchandise, giveaways, and more.”

WARRIORS COMMUNITY FOUNDATION UNVEILS REFURBISHED BASKETBALL COURT AT BOYS AND GIRLS CLUBS OF SAN FRANCISCO’S WILLIE MAYS CLUBHOUSE

The Warriors have partnered and United Airlines, with the help of the Good Tidings Foundation, to reveal a refurbished basketball court at the Willie Mays Clubhouse. The renovation marks the Warriors Community Foundation’s 90th refurbished basketball court in the Bay Area.