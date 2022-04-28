Warriors Announce 2022 Western Conference Semifinals Ticket On-Sale Information

The Golden State Warriors announced today that single game tickets for the team’s Western Conference Semifinals, presented by Kaiser Permanente, will go on sale Thursday, April 28, with exclusive presale events before becoming available to the general public on Friday, April 29, at 2 p.m. The Warriors advanced to the Western Conference Semifinals after defeating the Denver Nuggets, 102-98, earlier tonight at Chase Center (4-1 series victory). The full Western Conference Semifinals schedule with opponents, dates and times will be announced at a later date.

The first presale event begins Thursday, April 28, at 10 a.m., exclusively for the team’s season ticket members. Beginning at 12 p.m., Warriors Dub Club members and Santa Cruz Warriors season ticket members will have presale access, followed by a presale event exclusively for all Chase cardholders at 2 p.m.

On Friday, April 29, Warriors Insiders will receive information to participate in a presale event before tickets go on sale to the general public at 2 p.m. Fans will be able to purchase single game tickets for the Western Conference Semifinals at Chase Center exclusively online at warriors.com.

The Dub Club is a comprehensive benefits program that replaced the Warriors Season Ticket Waitlist and offers all fans exclusive access and perks, including pre-sale opportunities for Warriors regular season and postseason games and select Chase Center events. Members of the Dub Club, which includes all members of the Warriors Season Ticket Priority Waitlist, will receive priority access to purchasing VIP tickets for select Warriors games in addition to a 10% merchandise discount at Chase Center and the Warriors Shop (both in-person and online). For more information and to join the Dub Club, fans are encouraged to call 1-888-GSW-HOOP or visit warriors.com.

Warriors.com offers fans the only verified marketplace for all Warriors ticket needs, including official resale tickets from Season Ticket Members and other fans, that is 100% guaranteed by the Warriors organization. In partnership with Chase Center Founding Partner Ticketmaster, the Warriors resale marketplace offers a safe and convenient way for fans to access all levels of tickets throughout the regular season and playoffs. SuiteXchange, an authentic and verified suite resale marketplace, is available for fans looking for single-game premium spaces at Chase Center for the 2022 Warriors’ NBA Playoff games.