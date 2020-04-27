Concerns over the spread of COVID-19 have impacted our everyday lives throughout Dub Nation. As we navigate this unprecedented situation together, the Warriors want to share some feel-good content in the midst of these uncertain times.
Warriors Sound Podcast: Troy Murphy
By Laurence Scott
The old English word ‘sweven,’ meaning dream or vision, holds significance to former Warriors forward Troy Murphy who has set his sights on helping a new generation envision dreams.
His Las Vegas-based financial advisory firm Sweven Wealth is gaining acclaim for donating 100-percent of its profits toward contributions to consumer awareness and financial literacy programs.
Murphy joins the show to discuss details about how his firm helps clients manage instant wealth and then makes contributions to organizations geared toward preparing students for future financial success.
The lessons he learned on and off the court with the Warriors and throughout his 12-year NBA playing career are part of the full conversation.
