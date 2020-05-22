Warriors Sound Podcast: Theo Robertson

Warriors player development coach Theo Robertson was a two-year captain and standout forward at Cal where he played for the Bears from 2006-2010.

A Bay Area native hailing from Pittsburg in the East Bay, Robertson helped lead Cal to the 2010 Pac-10 championship title where he was named MVP upon posting an average of 14.2 points per game. He finished his college career as the Bears’ all-time leading three-point shooter with a 44-percent average from beyond the arc.

His high school career at De La Salle in Concord is part of a basketball journey that has involved now two stints with the Warriors, initially as the team’s video intern, before other coaching and administrative roles at his alma mater Cal and as an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Lakers under former Warriors assistant Luke Walton.

After being a part of the staff during the Warriors’ 2014-15 championship season, in 2015-16 he was promoted to a video coordinator/player development role and talks about his return to the Warriors for the 2019-20 season and the opportunities to help develop some of the young players on the team’s current roster.