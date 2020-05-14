Warriors Sound Podcast: Seth Cooper

Warriors player development coach Seth Cooper talks about his role working with Warriors players who additionally spend time playing for the organization’s NBA G League affiliate in Santa Cruz.

His work with Alen Smailagic, the youngest player in history to play in the G League, and the progression the that Warriors’ 2019 pick from Serbia has been making is part of a larger examination of the responsibilities of a two-way coach.

A native of Madison, Wisconsin, during his senior season in college he was on an Edgewood College squad that also featured Warriors assistant coach and director of player development Chris DeMarco.

His experiences in the NBA and G League with organizations including the Warriors, Clippers and Celtics are joined by stops in college at the University of Indiana where he worked with Pacers All-Star guard Victor Oladipo and other future NBA players, plus a job at the University of Illinois at Chicago before joining the Warriors.

Cooper additionally shares the news of welcoming a new son to the family as he and his wife Cori celebrate the recent birth of their first child.