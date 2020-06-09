Warriors Sound Podcast: Mike Newton

Warriors Gaming Squad head coach Mike Newton shares his story of playing college basketball for a season at Northwood University in Florida before transferring to Urbana University in Ohio where he was a starting point guard.

How his experience on the court translates to his Warriors Gaming Squad head coaching role is explored in addition to a discussion about how the players prepare for NBA 2K League game action.

Growing up in the Cleveland, Ohio area and playing for St. Edward High School coincided with being on a team with Warriors assistant coach Mike Brown’s son Elijah when Coach Brown was the head coach of the Cavaliers.

Newton’s experience in the NBA G League working with the Wisconsin Herd of the Milwaukee Bucks organization before joining the Santa Cruz Warriors is also part of the full conversation.

His experiences at NBA Summer League and connections made leading to opportunities are additionally explored as is the future of the NBA 2K League as it continues to gain popularity with basketball fans around the world.