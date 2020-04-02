Warriors Sound Podcast: 2015 WCF Flashback and Connor Letourneau

Re-live the Dubs’ momentous Game 5 victory over the Houston Rockets in the 2015 Western Conference finals that sent the squad to their first NBA Finals appearance in 40 years in the latest episode of the Warriors Sound Podcast as we hear the postgame reaction from the Dubs.

After a game-high 26 points to go with eight rebounds and six assists, Stephen Curry took to the mic, along with his daughter Riley, to speak on the collective effort it took to win the game: “Everybody on the court produced, made plays… its just a proud moment, I think, for everybody in the Bay Area just to be four wins away from our goal.”

“It was special… to be able to do it here in front of these great fans that deserve so much and to be able to advance to the Finals, it was a perfect night for us,” said Andre Iguodala.

Take a listen to hear more from what was an emotional night on Warriors Ground below.

As an added bonus, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle joins the podcast as well to discuss an upcoming story on Bob Myers being part of an NCAA Championship team with UCLA in 1995.