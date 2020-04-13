Warriors Sound Podcast: 2017 NBA Finals Game 1 Flashback

The 2017 NBA Finals began the first day of June as the Warriors hosted Cleveland on a Thursday night at Oracle Arena where eventual Finals MVP Kevin Durant had 38 points while helping set a tone that would help carry the Warriors to the title just 11 days later.

Warriors assistant coach Mike Brown, who had been filling the role of acting head coach for much of the Playoffs as Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr was dealing with heath issues, is just one of the voices in our Warriors Sound flashback to Game 1 of the 2017 NBA Finals.

On the Warriors Radio Network, Tim Roye and Jim Barnett spoke with Zaza Pachulia after the win as Marc Stein grabbed a moment with Stephen Curry on ESPN Radio. Before the night was over, both Durant and Curry were together behind the microphones in the postgame press conference.

From this June 1 night to the celebrations on June 12 after Game 5, we begin our Warriors Sound flashback episodes commemorating the 2017 NBA Finals.