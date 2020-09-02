Warriors Sound: First Round Classics

On the latest edition of Warriors Sound, we talk NBA Playoffs with NBA.com’s Carlan Gay and listen back to the thrilling ending of the Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz series from the vantage point of each team’s radio broadcasts as the final buzzer sounded on Game 7.

Eastern Conference series themes are explored as the Boston Celtics have grabbed an early lead in their series against the Toronto Raptors. Warriors Sound will have continual updates throughout the NBA Playoffs.

