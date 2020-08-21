Warriors Sound: NBA Draft Lottery Recap

Warriors Sound puts the spotlight on the NBA Draft Lottery where the Warriors secured the second overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. A feature on the last Warriors player to be drafted with the second pick, the legendary Rick Barry, is also part of the show.

We also go Inside the Bubble with Warriors broadcaster Bob Fitzgerald who is in Orlando to call playoffs games for TNT. Warriors Sound will have continual updates throughout the NBA Playoffs.

