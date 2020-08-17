Warriors Sound: 2020 NBA Playoffs Talk

Warriors Sound puts the spotlight on the 2020 NBA Playoffs as Laurence Scott and Tim Roye breakdown various storylines at the start of the playoffs in Orlando.

After Portland secured the eighth seed in the West in this weekend’s play-in game setting up a series with the Lakers, the race for the Larry O’Brien Trophy is now on as the highly competitive games we’ve seen thus far inside the bubble continue with contests ahead every day in the coming weeks. Warriors Sound will have continual updates throughout the NBA Playoffs.

