Warriors Sound: NBA Restart’s Weekend Ahead

With the NBA Restart entering its second weekend of games in Orlando, Laurence Scott and Tim Roye preview the action ahead in an important weekend of play. From a key Western Conference clash between Denver and Utah to teams in both conferences working to establish playoffs positioning, the Saturday and Sunday action will be pivotal for a variety of teams in the bubble.

Former Warriors assistant Michael Malone’s Nuggets squad and the play of rookie Michael Porter Jr. is given the spotlight, plus legendary Suns broadcaster Al McCoy’s call of a recent game-winner from Devin Booker is also part of the show.

