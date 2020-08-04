Warriors Sound: NBA's First Weekend Back
By Laurence Scott
On the latest episode of Warriors Sound, we check-in with broadcaster Tim Roye who is currently in the NBA's "bubble" in Orlando. Hear what he has seen through the first weekend of games, who has stood out thus far, and how the playoffs are shaping up.
Also, hear a discussion on current affairs in society and why Roye considers basketball to be "the best example of how working together can have a greater sum."
Get presale access to tickets, Dubs news, offers and more!
NEXT UP: