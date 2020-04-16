Warriors Sound Flashback: 2017 NBA Finals, Game 5

Game 5 of the 2017 NBA Finals took place on an unforgettable Monday night in the Bay Area where the Warriors were crowned champs on their home court after beating the Cavs 129-120 to take the series 4-1.

Kevin Durant averaged 35 points during the series and was named Finals MVP as Bill Russell, the namesake of the trophy honoring the MVP, was there at Oracle Arena to make the presentation after NBA Commissioner Adam Silver had handed the team the Larry O’Brien trophy.

Durant, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green along with head coach Steve Kerr were front and center on the stage constructed immediately after the win and were all interviewed during the postgame ceremony.

The celebration and game highlights as heard on the Warriors Radio Network are part of our coverage revisiting the night that the Warriors captured the 2017 NBA Championship title.