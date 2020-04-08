Concerns over the spread of COVID-19 have impacted our everyday lives throughout Dub Nation. As we navigate this unprecedented situation together, the Warriors want to share some feel-good content in the midst of these uncertain times.

Warriors Sound Flashback: 2015 NBA Finals, Game 5

By Laurence Scott
Posted: Apr 08, 2020

A buzz had generated inside Oracle Arena which was amplified as Metallica’s James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett performed the National Anthem before Game 5 of the 2015 NBA Finals on that Sunday in mid-June.

The Warriors were hosting the Cavs at Oracle Arena with the series tied at 2-2 after the Warriors had claimed Game 4 in Cleveland the Thursday night before that Game 5 on June 14, 2015.

Stephen Curry’s 37-point night helped pave the way to a 104-91 victory. In this Warriors Sound Flashback, we hear direct from Curry on the court after the victory.

Other postgame talk amid the celebration after Game 5 includes Leandro Barbosa’s conversation with Tim Roye and Tom Tolbert on the Warriors Radio Network and Andre Iguodala with Marc Stein on ESPN Radio, plus a full recap with highlights from that memorable Sunday night in the Bay Area.




Get presale access to tickets, Dubs news, offers and more!

Tags
Warriors, Warriors Sound, GSW History

Related Content

Warriors

Warriors Sound

GSW History

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter