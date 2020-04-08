Warriors Sound Flashback: 2015 NBA Finals, Game 5

A buzz had generated inside Oracle Arena which was amplified as Metallica’s James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett performed the National Anthem before Game 5 of the 2015 NBA Finals on that Sunday in mid-June.

The Warriors were hosting the Cavs at Oracle Arena with the series tied at 2-2 after the Warriors had claimed Game 4 in Cleveland the Thursday night before that Game 5 on June 14, 2015.

Stephen Curry’s 37-point night helped pave the way to a 104-91 victory. In this Warriors Sound Flashback, we hear direct from Curry on the court after the victory.

Other postgame talk amid the celebration after Game 5 includes Leandro Barbosa’s conversation with Tim Roye and Tom Tolbert on the Warriors Radio Network and Andre Iguodala with Marc Stein on ESPN Radio, plus a full recap with highlights from that memorable Sunday night in the Bay Area.