Warriors Podcast: Monte Poole

Tim Roye sits down with award-winning columnist from NBC Sports Bay Area, Monte Poole! Together they discuss the state of the Warriors following Stephen Curry's foot injury, who might step up, the playoffs approaching, and more!

Poole and Roye discuss the recent injury of Stephen Curry and how the team can maintain a top four spot in the Western Conference and who may step up for the team. The two also speak on the team’s depth and how to get ready for their playoff rotations. (1:46 -14:20)

Poole speaks on the two Warriors rookies, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody, and their potential impact in the playoffs. The pair also discuss what the team means to the Bay Area and how the Warriors became the Bay’s team. (14:30 - 19:25)

Roye touches into the career of Joe Ellis in this edition of “75 Years, 75 Stars” for the Warriors. Ellis went to McClymonds High School before playing college basketball at the University of San Francisco. He was then drafted 13th overall in the second round of the 1966 NBA Draft by the Warriors. In eight years with the team, Ellis averaged 8.8 points and 5.1 rebounds per game, including averaging 15.8 points per game in the 1969-70 season. He was inducted into the USF Hall of Fame in 1973 and had his No. 31 jersey retired by the Dons in 2020. (23:17 - 30:02)

Listen to the full podcast below: