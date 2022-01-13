Warriors Podcast: Mark Medina

Tim Roye sits down with NBA.com writer, Mark Medina! They react to the return of Klay Thompson, discuss what him being back means for the Warriors, how he could impact the rest of the NBA, and much more!

Medina talks about how memorable “Klay Day” was after Thompson’s first game in 941 days when the guard scored 17 points in 20 minutes in the Warriors 96-82 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night. Medina talks about the importance of Thompson’s presence around the Warriors during his absence. (3:16 - 12:05)

Medina discusses other contenders, including his thoughts on the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers. He also talks about teams that have surpassed expectations through the midway point of the season. (12:06 - 26:25)

Roye features Nate Thurmond in this edition of “75 Years, 75 Stars,” celebrating 75 years of Warriors basketball. Thurmond, the third overall pick of the 1963 NBA Draft, is the franchise leader in rebounds (12,771) and minutes played (30,735). The seven-time All-Star is only one of four players in NBA history average at least 20 points and 20 rebounds in a season. (26:45 - 33:20)

Listen to the full podcast below: