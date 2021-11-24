Warriors Podcast: Marcus Thompson II

Tim Roye chats with author and columnist for The Athletic, Marcus Thompson II! Together they discuss his new book, "Dynasties: The 10 G.O.A.T. Teams That Changed the NBA Forever,” where Golden State fits within the book, the current Warriors run to start the season, and more!

Thompson talks about what he thinks of this year’s Warriors squad so far and the fit of the team’s offseason transactions. He also talks about Stephen Curry still continuing to get better in Year 13. (4:18 - 15:25)

Thompson discusses how Draymond Green’s combination of intellect and toughness makes him so special. He also chats about his new book and how the NBA has always been about dynasties, starting with the Minneapolis Lakers through the Golden State Warriors. (15:26 - 32:16)

Thompson also speaks about how Klay Thompson and James Wiseman could fit in with the team when they return from injuries, while also discussing the impact of Gary Payton II. (32:17 - 38:44)

Listen to the full podcast below: