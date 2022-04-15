Warriors Podcast: Marc Spears - Warriors Playoff Preview

Tim Roye sits down with senior basketball writer for ESPN and The Undefeated, Marc Spears! Together they preview the Warriors' first round playoff matchup with the Denver Nuggets, the impact of the NBA Play-In Tournament, and more!

Spears and Roye discuss the play-in tournament heading into Friday’s matchups. The two also talk about some underrated arenas in the NBA. (2:01 -8:57)

Spears touches on the Warriors first round series against the Nuggets. He talks about the Warriors’ health coming into the series and the combo of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green playing together again. They talk about the importance of defensive discipline playing against Nuggets center Nikola Jokic. Spears names his X factors in the series as well. (8:58 - 20:15)

Roye touches into the career of Steve Kerr in this edition of “75 Years, 75 Stars” for the Warriors. At the University of Arizona, Kerr played for legendary coach Lute Olson. Kerr won five championships in his playing career, including hitting a game-winning shot in Game 6 of the 1997 NBA Finals. He is the NBA’s all-time leader in 3-point percentage, making 45.4 percent of his shot from 3-point range during his 15-year career. Kerr made the NBA Finals in his first five seasons coaching the Warriors, winning three championships and was named one of the 15 Greatest Coaches in NBA history earlier in the 2021-22 season. (20:48 - 28:45)

Listen to the full podcast below: