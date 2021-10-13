Warriors Podcast: Marc Spears

Tim Roye chats with Marc Spears, senior basketball writer for ESPN and the Undefeated, on episode two of the Golden State Warriors Podcast.

Spears talks about the depth of the Western Conference and names six teams he views as legitimate contenders.

The pair also touch on the potential of Warriors forward Otto Porter Jr., who is a career 40 percent 3-point shooter.

Speaks tells a story about getting into sportswriting at a young age, when a Warriors employee came to his junior high career day. Listen to the full podcast below: