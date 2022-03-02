Warriors Podcast: Juan Toscano-Anderson

Fresh off his appearance in the 2022 NBA Slam Dunk Contest, Juan Toscano-Anderson chats with Tim Roye! They discuss Toscano-Anderson’s time at All-Star Weekend, and Golden State entering their stretch run after the break. Tim also sits down with now former Warriors beat writer Connor Letourneau. They took a look back at Letourneau’s time covering the Warriors and more!

AT&T SLAM DUNK

Toscano-Anderson and Roye discuss NBA All-Star Weekend and what it meant to participate in the 2022 AT&T Slam Dunk Contest.

Toscano-Anderson (14:10): “It was a lot of fun. Great experience. New experiences are always fun, right. It was something I got to enjoy with my family. Some of my family came. A lot of my family who wasn’t able to come, they watched and celebrated. That was really cool just to bring a moment of proudness to my family and my mom and my brother and sisters.”

JASON RICHARDSON HOMAGE

Toscano-Anderson and Roye talk about Toscano-Anderson repping a Jason Richardson jersey during the dunk contest and talking to the Warriors great after the event.

Toscano-Anderson (15:11): “That was really cool. It’s unfortunate I didn’t convert the dunk. I knew it was a hard dunk, it was something I had only had done once. We laughed about it. We had a conversation after the fact and he told me he only did it once and that was in the dunk contest… He was someone I grew up watching and admired obviously, being a Warriors fan and being from Oakland. I knew Warriors fans would appreciate that.”

Mutual admiration and respect from one generation to the next.@jrich23 called @juanonjuan10 after last night's Dunk Contest pic.twitter.com/4TWGde2Imt — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 20, 2022

NBA 75

Toscano-Anderson talks about being around the players honored on the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team.

Toscano-Anderson (16:12): “It’s not every day that we get to be around greatness, in any facet of life. Like how often do you get to be around the greatest people to do what you do. It recharges my batteries and the desire to keep working, keep trying to get better, keep pursuing greatness to some capacity. Trying to be great, trying to win a championship and all of those things.”

CLOSING THE SEASON

Toscano-Anderson and Roye discuss the final stretch of the Warriors season after returning from the All-Star Break and how he tries to find different ways to help the team.

Toscano-Anderson (17:45): “Lock in. Focus. Take care of our bodies, try to stay healthy. And just really dedicate all of our time, energy and being to trying to pursue this goal.”

Listen to the full podcast below: