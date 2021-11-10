Warriors Podcast: Jason Richardson

Tim Roye chats with one of the most beloved Warriors in recent memory, Jason Richardson! Together they discuss Richardson’s journey to the NBA, "We Believe" memories, and life after basketball. All that and more on this week's episode!

Richardson talks about moving to Las Vegas, his family, and college basketball (2:05 - 11:25).

Richardson also speaks about his NBA Draft process and coming to the Bay Area for the first time. He also speaks on being drafted and playing with Troy Murphy and Gilbert Arenas and the start of the “We Believe” era (11:25 - 18:35).

Richardson discusses his work ethic, working on his jump shot in college at Michigan State and making himself a better player every offseason (18:35 - 21:35).

Richardson also talks about another Warriors player that is from Saginaw, Michigan, Draymond Green, and his first impressions of him. Listen to the full podcast below: